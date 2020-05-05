Marcus: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Marcus (NYSE:MCS) were unchanged at $13.51 after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 323.08% year over year to ($0.29), which beat the estimate of ($0.31).

Revenue of $159 less by 100.00% year over year, which missed the estimate of $149,290,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 05, 2020

Time: 06:04 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/g2qbnoys

Technicals

52-week high: $39.12

52-week low: $6.95

Price action over last quarter: down 57.86%

Company Overview

Marcus Corp is engaged in two business segments, which are Movie Theatres and hotels and resorts. The Theatre segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres in Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota and Ohio, a family entertainment center in Wisconsin and a retail center in Missouri; Hotels and Resorts segment owns and operates full-service hotels and resorts in Wisconsin, Illinois, Oklahoma and Nebraska and manages full-service hotels, resorts and other properties in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Texas, Nevada, California, and North Carolina. It generates maximum revenue from the Movie Theatres segment.