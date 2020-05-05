Recap: Group 1 Automotive Q1 Earnings

Shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) rose 2.4% in pre-market trading the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 19.42% over the past year to $1.66, which beat the estimate of $1.32.

Revenue of $2,691,000,000 less by 4.17% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $2,620,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Group 1 Automotive hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Group 1 Automotive hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 05, 2020

Time: 08:02 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://www.group1corp.com/events

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $110.11

52-week low: $26.25

Price action over last quarter: down 42.45%

Company Overview

Group 1 owns and operates over 185 automotive dealerships, 242 franchises, and 49 collision service centers in the U.S., U.K., and Brazil offering 31 brands of automobiles altogether. U.S. locations are mostly in metropolitan areas in 15 states in the Northeast, Southeast, Midwest, and in California. Revenue in 2019 totaled $12 billion. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Houston.