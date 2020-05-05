Recap: P.H. Glatfelter Q1 Earnings

Shares of P.H. Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) rose 2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 50.00% year over year to $0.24, which beat the estimate of $0.18.

Revenue of $231,560,000 higher by 1.06% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $234,050,000.

Outlook

P.H. Glatfelter hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 05, 2020

Time: 03:04 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/hwbynnez

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $19.03

52-week low: $9.44

Price action over last quarter: down 18.49%

Company Overview

P.H. Glatfelter Co makes and sells a variety of paper, fiber products, and nonwoven materials. The specialty paper segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells paper used for printing, envelopes, book publishing, greeting cards, and packaging. The composite fibers segment sells single-serve tea and coffee filtration paper, wall paper, and specialty papers including substrates for electrical applications. The advanced airlaid materials segment sells feminine hygiene and adult incontinence products as well as wipes and other airlaid applications. The majority of revenue comes from the United States.