Primoris Services: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) were unchanged at $14.64 after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 300.00% year over year to ($0.08), which missed the estimate of ($0.01).

Revenue of $743,243,000 was up by 12.35% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $668,760,000.

Guidance

Primoris Services hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 05, 2020

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/s38niyaw

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $23.98

Company's 52-week low was at $9.42

Price action over last quarter: down 27.52%

Company Description

Primoris Services is a specialty contractor and infrastructure company in the United States. It has five operating segments. The power segment specializes in engineering, procurement, and construction, repairs, and turnkey projects. The pipeline segment constructs and maintains pipelines for the petroleum and petrochemical industries. The utility segment, which earns most of the company's revenue, provides utility line installation and maintenance, including gas and electric distribution and others. The firm offers various electric and gas transmission services in its transmission segment, such as engineering and maintenance of relevant infrastructure. The civil segment constructs taxiways, highways, and bridges. Primoris earns most of its revenue in the U.S.