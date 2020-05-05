Recap: Welbilt Q1 Earnings

Shares of Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 80.00% over the past year to $0.01, which were in line with the estimate of $0.01.

Revenue of $328,900,000 less by 12.36% year over year, which beat the estimate of $325,520,000.

Guidance

Welbilt hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 05, 2020

Time: 10:01 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/wbt/mediaframe/37819/indexr.html

Price Action

52-week high: $19.81

52-week low: $3.17

Price action over last quarter: down 58.49%

Company Description

Welbilt Inc is engaged in the designing, manufacturing and supplying of equipment for the commercial foodservice market which is used by commercial and institutional foodservice operators including full-service restaurants, quick-service restaurant chains, hotels, resorts, cruise ships, caterers, supermarkets, convenience stores, hospitals, schools, and other institutions. The group offers various products such as grills, induction cookers braising pans, steamers, and others under the brands name such as Cleveland, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, and others. The firm's geographical segments include Americas, EMEA, and APAC. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Americas.