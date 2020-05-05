Recap: ArcBest Q1 Earnings
Shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) were unchanged at $19.24 after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share rose 111.76% over the past year to $0.36, which may not compare to the estimate of ($0.11).
Revenue of $701,399,000 lower by 1.47% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $706,020,000.
Guidance
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Conference Call Details
Date: May 05, 2020
Time: 02:05 PM ET
Webcast URL: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1298021&tp_key=bbf668d3e2
Recent Stock Performance
52-week high: $32.45
Company's 52-week low was at $13.54
Price action over last quarter: down 13.76%
Company Description
ArcBest Corp is engaged in logistics operations. The company operates in three business segments namely Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The company generates maximum revenue from its asset-based operations.