Recap: ArcBest Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 05, 2020 7:14am   Comments
Shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) were unchanged at $19.24 after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 111.76% over the past year to $0.36, which may not compare to the estimate of ($0.11).

Revenue of $701,399,000 lower by 1.47% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $706,020,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 05, 2020

Time: 02:05 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1298021&tp_key=bbf668d3e2

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $32.45

Company's 52-week low was at $13.54

Price action over last quarter: down 13.76%

Company Description

ArcBest Corp is engaged in logistics operations. The company operates in three business segments namely Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The company generates maximum revenue from its asset-based operations.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

