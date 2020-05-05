Recap: Vishay Precision Group Q1 Earnings

Shares of Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 52.46% year over year to $0.29, which beat the estimate of $0.23.

Revenue of $67,696,000 less by 11.54% year over year, which beat the estimate of $66,030,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 05, 2020

Webcast URL: https://services.choruscall.com/links/vpg200505.html

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $41.73

Company's 52-week low was at $16.56

Price action over last quarter: down 27.94%

Company Overview

Vishay Precision Group Inc manufactures and markets sensors, and sensor-based measurement systems, as well as specialty resistors and strain gages based on proprietary technology. The company provides precision products and solutions, many of which are 'designed-in' by customers, specializing in the growing markets of stress, force, weight, pressure, and current measurements. Its most of products and solutions are based on proprietary foil technology and are produced as part of a vertically integrated structure. The majority of its revenue is generated from the American region, followed by Europe and Asia.