US Concrete: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) rose 2.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 0.00% year over year to ($0.04), which beat the estimate of ($0.26).

Revenue of $334,400,000 rose by 0.39% year over year, which beat the estimate of $334,000,000.

Looking Ahead

US Concrete hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 05, 2020

Time: 02:04 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2pvcqx3t

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $56.22

Company's 52-week low was at $6.75

Price action over last quarter: down 37.34%

Company Profile

U.S. Concrete sells ready-mixed concrete in several major markets in the United States, primarily in Texas, northern California, and the New York metro area. While U.S. Concrete also produces aggregates in some of its markets and has made more acquisitions in this area in recent years, the company primarily uses its aggregates production internally for its ready-mixed concrete operations. During 2019, U.S. Concrete sold approximately 9.2 million cubic yards of ready-mixed concrete and approximately 11.4 million tons of aggregates.