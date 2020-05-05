Market Overview

Recap: Mallinckrodt Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 05, 2020 7:11am   Comments
Shares of Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) were unchanged in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 15.46% over the past year to $1.64, which beat the estimate of $1.48.

Revenue of $665,800,000 less by 15.79% year over year, which missed the estimate of $693,310,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 05, 2020

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/u396hdtk

Price Action

52-week high: $17.40

52-week low: $1.00

Price action over last quarter: down 16.03%

Company Description

Mallinckrodt PLC develops, manufactures, markets and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies. Its areas of focus include autoimmune and rare diseases in specialty areas like neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, pulmonology and ophthalmology; immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies; analgesics and gastrointestinal products. The company operates its business in two reportable segments namely Specialty Brands that includes innovative specialty pharmaceutical brands; and Specialty Generics that includes niche specialty generic drugs and active pharmaceutical ingredients.

 

Posted-In: Earnings News

