Earnings Scheduled For May 5, 2020
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: LHX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.63 per share on revenue of $4.59 billion.
- Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $14.09 billion.
- TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE: TDG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.36 per share on revenue of $1.45 billion.
- US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $6.31 billion.
- Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $23.91 billion.
- Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSIC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $2.33 billion.
- AECOM (NYSE: ACM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $3.29 billion.
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $6.20 per share on revenue of $1.85 billion.
- Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE: MNK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.48 per share on revenue of $693.31 million.
- Carter's, Inc. (NYSE: CRI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $674.9 million.
- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE: FCAU) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $20.84 billion.
- M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $730.01 million.
- Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $2.60 per share on revenue of $2.30 billion.
- Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE: ALK) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.13 per share on revenue of $1.7 billion.
- Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $1.13 billion.
- Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LDOS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $2.89 billion.
- Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ: INCY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $555.72 million.
- Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.71 per share on revenue of $3.29 billion.
- JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $980.86 million.
- Thomson Reuters Corporation (NYSE: TRI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $2.95 billion.
- AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion.
- Total S.A. (NYSE: TOT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $39.41 billion.
- Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE: D) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $4.72 billion.
- Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $915.67 million.
- Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE: ATI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $936.72 million.
- Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: ABG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $1.57 billion.
- AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $1.86 billion.
- Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $3.73 billion.
- AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: AMCX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.87 per share on revenue of $738.87 million.
- Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.
- Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPD) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $1.8 billion.
- Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: GPI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $2.62 billion.
- Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE: LPX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $577.54 million.
- DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE: DD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $5.06 billion.
- Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE: JLL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $1.50 billion.
- TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ: TA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.68 per share on revenue of $1.40 billion.
- Adient plc (NYSE: ADNT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $3.65 billion.
- AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.73 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion.
- A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE: AOS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $640.12 million.
- Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE: MLM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $881.86 million.
- MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $2.22 billion.
- Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $2.71 billion.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion.
- The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $17.81 billion.
- Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.77 per share on revenue of $13.92 billion.
- The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $3.50 per share on revenue of $9.18 billion.
- Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $270.08 million.
- Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $1.32 billion.
- Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFM) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $1.56 billion.
- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $86.43 million.
- Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.63 per share on revenue of $5.18 billion.
- The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion.
- KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.28 per share on revenue of $1.39 billion.
- FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.78 per share on revenue of $1.24 billion.
- Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE: RGA) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.34 per share on revenue of $3.58 billion.
- Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIGI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $701.39 million.
- Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ASH) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $618.76 million.
- Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $2.51 billion.
- The Brink's Company (NYSE: BCO) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $918.32 million.
- Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSK) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $684.95 million.
- Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE: GNW) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $1.99 billion.
- Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $661.20 million.
- Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE: SLF) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $6.38 billion.
- The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANDE) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $2.04 billion.
- Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE: ANET) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.81 per share on revenue of $517.86 million.
- Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE: PAA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $9.56 billion.
- B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE: BGS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $434.83 million.
- The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ: CAKE) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $890.25 million.
- The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $1.33 billion.
- DaVita Inc. (NYSE: DVA) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share on revenue of $2.80 billion.
- Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ: COKE) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share.
- CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $957.50 million.
- Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.42 per share on revenue of $2.59 billion.
- Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $15.32 per share on revenue of $707.72 million.
- Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE: DVN) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $1.36 billion.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets