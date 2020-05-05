Market Overview

7 Stocks To Watch For May 5, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 05, 2020 4:07am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects SYSCO Corporation (NYSE: SYY) to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $14.09 billion before the opening bell. Sysco shares slipped 0.1% to $53.82 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts are expecting Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) to have earned $0.88 per share on revenue of $17.81 billion in the latest quarter. Disney will release earnings after the markets close. Disney shares fell 1.1% to $102.08 in after-hours trading.
  • Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRUS) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Monday. Cirrus Logic shares gained 1.8% to close at $72.07 on Monday.
  • After the closing bell, Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion. Electronic Arts shares gained 3.1% to close at $116.83 on Monday.

  • Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ: INSM) reported a common stock offering. However, size of the offering was not disclosed. Insmed shares climbed 10.9% to close at $24.86 on Monday.
  • Analysts expect US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE: USFD) to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $6.31 billion before the opening bell. US Foods shares gained 2.4% to close at $19.94 on Monday.
  • Trex Company Inc (NYSE: TREX) reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter. Trex shares climbed 4.1% to $103.99 in the after-hours trading session.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

