7 Stocks To Watch For May 5, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Analysts are expecting Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) to have earned $0.88 per share on revenue of $17.81 billion in the latest quarter. Disney will release earnings after the markets close. Disney shares fell 1.1% to $102.08 in after-hours trading.

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRUS) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Monday. Cirrus Logic shares gained 1.8% to close at $72.07 on Monday.

(NASDAQ: CRUS) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Monday. Cirrus Logic shares gained 1.8% to close at $72.07 on Monday. After the closing bell, Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion. Electronic Arts shares gained 3.1% to close at $116.83 on Monday.

