Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

AUD/USD Forecast: Bounced From A One-Week Low But Retains Its Negative Tone
Valeria Bednarik , FXStreet  
 
May 04, 2020 4:57pm   Comments
Share:
AUD/USD Forecast: Bounced From A One-Week Low But Retains Its Negative Tone

AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6430

  • Aussie under pressure amid risk-averse market’s mood.
  • The Reserve Bank of Australia is expected to maintain its policy unchanged.
  • AUD/USD bounced from a one-week low but retains its negative tone.

The AUD/USD pair trades with modest intraday gains at the end of the American session in the 0.6420 price zone, helped by Wall Street’s recovery from intraday lows. The Aussie fell at the beginning of the day, undermined by the prevalent risk-averse sentiment and softer than expected Australian inflation. The TD Securities Inflation estimate for April resulted in -0.1% MoM and at 1.2% YoY, below its previous estimates. On a positive note, Building Permits in the country beat market’s expectations down by 4.0% in March vs the -15% forecast.

The Reserve Bank of Australia is having a monetary policy meeting this Tuesday. Policymakers are expected to live the rates at a record low of 0.25%, although investors will be looking for a possible adjustment to the central bank’s assets purchase program. More relevant, investors will scrutinize Lowe’s words about the economic situation of the country and estimates of growth and unemployment.

AUD/USD Short-Term Technical Outlook

The AUD/USD pair has recovered from 0.6372, its lowest in a week, but remains at risk of extending its decline according to intraday readings. In the 4-hour chart, the 20 SMA gains bearish strength above the current level, although it met buyers around its 100 SMA. Technical indicators have recovered from oversold levels, but remain within negative levels. Overall, the upcoming directional strength will depend on Lowe’s words.

Support levels: 0.6375 0.6350 0.6310

Resistance levels: 0.6440 0.6480 0.6515

Image sourced from Pixabay

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: AUD/USDEarnings News Emerging Markets Global Economics Markets General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com