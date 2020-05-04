Tremont Mortgage: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Tremont Mortgage (NASDAQ:TRMT) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 5.00% year over year to $0.21, which beat the estimate of $0.19.

Revenue of $2,527,000 up by 74.16% year over year, which beat the estimate of $2,320,000.

Looking Ahead

Tremont Mortgage hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Tremont Mortgage hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 04, 2020

Time: 06:01 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/trmt/mediaframe/36739/indexr.html

Technicals

52-week high: $10.34

Company's 52-week low was at $1.63

Price action over last quarter: down 71.71%

Company Profile

Tremont Mortgage Trust is a US-based real estate investment trust. It primarily focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by the middle market and transitional commercial real estate (CRE). The company seeks to achieve higher returns by investing in commercial properties which are subject to redevelopment or repositioning activities which are expected to increase the value of the properties. Tremont also emphasizes investing in subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity interests in entities which own middle market and transitional CRE.