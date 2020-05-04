Recap: NAPCO Security Q3 Earnings
Shares of NAPCO Security (NASDAQ:NSSC) were unchanged at $19.30 after the company reported Q3 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 17.65% year over year to $0.20, which beat the estimate of $0.17.
Revenue of $26,239,000 rose by 4.36% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $26,170,000.
Looking Ahead
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
NAPCO Security hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Conference Call Details
Date: May 04, 2020
Webcast URL: http://investor.napcosecurity.com/events-presentations#future
Recent Stock Performance
52-week high: $34.91
52-week low: $13.33
Price action over last quarter: down 11.79%
Company Overview
NAPCO Security Technologies Inc manufactures security products, encompassing access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems and video surveillance products. Its products are used for various applications which includes alarm systems like automatic communicators, combination control panels/digital communicators and digital keypad systems, fire alarm control panel and area detectors mainly used for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial and governmental uses.