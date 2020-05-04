Recap: NAPCO Security Q3 Earnings

Shares of NAPCO Security (NASDAQ:NSSC) were unchanged at $19.30 after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 17.65% year over year to $0.20, which beat the estimate of $0.17.

Revenue of $26,239,000 rose by 4.36% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $26,170,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

NAPCO Security hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 04, 2020

Webcast URL: http://investor.napcosecurity.com/events-presentations#future

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $34.91

52-week low: $13.33

Price action over last quarter: down 11.79%

Company Overview

NAPCO Security Technologies Inc manufactures security products, encompassing access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems and video surveillance products. Its products are used for various applications which includes alarm systems like automatic communicators, combination control panels/digital communicators and digital keypad systems, fire alarm control panel and area detectors mainly used for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial and governmental uses.