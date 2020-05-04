GATX: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of GATX (NYSE:GATX) rose 0.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 16.96% over the past year to $1.31, which beat the estimate of $1.22.

Revenue of $308,900,000 less by 2.56% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $310,300,000.

Guidance

GATX hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 04, 2020

Time: 12:01 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/hgcxqtkc

Price Action

52-week high: $86.01

Company's 52-week low was at $50.69

Price action over last quarter: down 29.49%

Company Overview

GATX Corp is a provider of railcar leasing and maintenance services. GATX operates four business segments: rail North America, rail international, an American steamship company, and portfolio management. The rail business offers railcar leasing and maintenance, as well as asset-related, financial, and management services. The company owns and leases fleets in North America, Europe, and Asia, which consist of tank and freight railcars. Industries served include refining and petroleum, chemicals and plastics, railroads and other transportation, mining, and food and agriculture.