PetMed Express: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) rose 3.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 9.37% year over year to $0.35, which beat the estimate of $0.29.

Revenue of $74,286,000 rose by 15.06% year over year, which beat the estimate of $66,240,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 04, 2020

Time: 08:01 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://www.1800petmeds.com/investorpresentation.jsp

Technicals

52-week high: $41.59

Company's 52-week low was at $15.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 59.02%

Company Overview

PetMed Express Inc along with its and subsidiaries is a leading nationwide pet pharmacy. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and supplies for dogs and cats, direct to the consumer. The company generates its revenue by selling pet medications and pet supplies primarily to retail consumers.