Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

PetMed Express: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 04, 2020 8:13am   Comments
Share:

Shares of PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) rose 3.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 9.37% year over year to $0.35, which beat the estimate of $0.29.

Revenue of $74,286,000 rose by 15.06% year over year, which beat the estimate of $66,240,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 04, 2020

Time: 08:01 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://www.1800petmeds.com/investorpresentation.jsp

Technicals

52-week high: $41.59

Company's 52-week low was at $15.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 59.02%

Company Overview

PetMed Express Inc along with its and subsidiaries is a leading nationwide pet pharmacy. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and supplies for dogs and cats, direct to the consumer. The company generates its revenue by selling pet medications and pet supplies primarily to retail consumers.

 

Related Articles (PETS)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com