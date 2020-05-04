Recap: Kelly Services Q1 Earnings

Shares of Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) remained unaffected at $15.27 after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 50.00% over the past year to $0.20, which missed the estimate of $0.31.

Revenue of $1,261,000,000 less by 8.82% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $1,310,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Kelly Services hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Kelly Services hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 04, 2020

Time: 05:04 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/npu8dodn

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $28.91

52-week low: $10.13

Price action over last quarter: down 24.37%

Company Overview

Kelly Services Inc is a provider of workforce solutions and consulting and staffing services. The company's operations are divided into three business segments namely Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions ("GTS") and International Staffing. It provides staffing solutions through its branch networks in Americas and International operations and also provides a suite of innovative talent fulfilment and outcome-based solutions through GTS segment. Americas Staffing generates maximum revenue from its operations.