Epizyme: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 04, 2020 7:04am   Comments
Shares of Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) were unaffected at $15.75 after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 30.77% over the past year to ($0.51), which beat the estimate of ($0.74).

Revenue of $1,354,000 less by 82.84% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $3,680,000.

Guidance

Epizyme hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Epizyme hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 04, 2020

Time: 03:04 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/shejfym8

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $27.82

Company's 52-week low was at $9.73

Price action over last quarter: down 26.71%

Company Profile

Epizyme Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that is committed to rewriting treatment for cancer and other serious diseases through discovering, developing & commercializing novel epigenetic medicines. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL), Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma, Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors. The company is also developing additional programs, such as pinometostat, an intravenously administered small molecule inhibitor of DOT1L for the treatment of acute leukemias & PRMT5 inhibitor.

 

