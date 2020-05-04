Market Overview

Despegar.com: Q1 Earnings Insights

May 04, 2020
Shares of Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) were unchanged in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 133.33% year over year to ($0.01), which beat the estimate of ($0.23).

Revenue of $76,082,000 lower by 42.84% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $78,250,000.

Looking Ahead

Despegar.com hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 04, 2020

Time: 01:03 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=&eventid=2157695&sessionid=1&key=9158A72C0934B4A1BE4D3933A4CD0C51&regTag=&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $15.44

Company's 52-week low was at $4.44

Price action over last quarter: down 38.55%

Company Overview

Despegar.com Corp is an online travel company in Latin America. Its product offering includes airline tickets, packages, hotels and other travel-related products, which enables consumers to find, compare, plan and purchase travel products easily through its marketplace. The company provides a technology platform for managing the distribution of products and access to users to the network of travel suppliers. It operates through two segments namely Air which consists of the sale of airline tickets; and Packages, Hotels, and Other Travel Products which consists of travel packages, as well as sales of hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance and destination services.

 

