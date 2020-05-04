7 Stocks To Watch For May 4, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $10.96 billion before the opening bell. Tyson shares fell 1.7% to $59.00 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect American International Group Inc (NYSE: AIG) to post quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $11.45 billion after the closing bell. AIG shares gained 0.8% to $24.09 in after-hours trading.
- Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) disclosed that its remdesivir drug has been granted the FDA emergency use for the treatment of the coronavirus. Gilead Sciences shares rose 2.3% to $81.75 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the opening bell, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE: PEG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $3.47 billion. Public Service Enterprise shares dropped 2.5% to close at $49.41 on Friday.
- Analysts are expecting Performance Food Group Co (NYSE: PFGC) to have earned $0.21 per share on revenue of $7.23 billion in the latest quarter. Performance Food will release earnings before the markets open. Performance Food shares fell 0.5% to $26.79 in after-hours trading.
- Francesca's Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: FRAN) reported an adjusted loss of $0.31 per share for the fourth quarter, versus a year-ago loss of $0.13 per share. Its net sales slipped slightly to $118.9 million from $119.3 million. Francesca's shares dipped 15.2% to $2.45 in the after-hours trading session.
- After the markets close, Williams Companies Inc (NYSE: WMB) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $2.13 billion. Williams shares declined 4.2% to close at $18.55 on Friday.
