7 Stocks To Watch For May 4, 2020

Wall Street expects Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $10.96 billion before the opening bell. Tyson shares fell 1.7% to $59.00 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: TSN) to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $10.96 billion before the opening bell. Tyson shares fell 1.7% to $59.00 in after-hours trading. Analysts expect American International Group Inc (NYSE: AIG) to post quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $11.45 billion after the closing bell. AIG shares gained 0.8% to $24.09 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: AIG) to post quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $11.45 billion after the closing bell. AIG shares gained 0.8% to $24.09 in after-hours trading. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) disclosed that its remdesivir drug has been granted the FDA emergency use for the treatment of the coronavirus. Gilead Sciences shares rose 2.3% to $81.75 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: GILD) disclosed that its remdesivir drug has been granted the FDA emergency use for the treatment of the coronavirus. Gilead Sciences shares rose 2.3% to $81.75 in the after-hours trading session. Before the opening bell, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE: PEG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $3.47 billion. Public Service Enterprise shares dropped 2.5% to close at $49.41 on Friday.

