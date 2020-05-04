Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

7 Stocks To Watch For May 4, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 04, 2020 4:41am   Comments
Share:
7 Stocks To Watch For May 4, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $10.96 billion before the opening bell. Tyson shares fell 1.7% to $59.00 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts expect American International Group Inc (NYSE: AIG) to post quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $11.45 billion after the closing bell. AIG shares gained 0.8% to $24.09 in after-hours trading.
  • Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) disclosed that its remdesivir drug has been granted the FDA emergency use for the treatment of the coronavirus. Gilead Sciences shares rose 2.3% to $81.75 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Before the opening bell, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE: PEG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $3.47 billion. Public Service Enterprise shares dropped 2.5% to close at $49.41 on Friday.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • Analysts are expecting Performance Food Group Co (NYSE: PFGC) to have earned $0.21 per share on revenue of $7.23 billion in the latest quarter. Performance Food will release earnings before the markets open. Performance Food shares fell 0.5% to $26.79 in after-hours trading.
  • Francesca's Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: FRAN) reported an adjusted loss of $0.31 per share for the fourth quarter, versus a year-ago loss of $0.13 per share. Its net sales slipped slightly to $118.9 million from $119.3 million. Francesca's shares dipped 15.2% to $2.45 in the after-hours trading session.
  • After the markets close, Williams Companies Inc (NYSE: WMB) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $2.13 billion. Williams shares declined 4.2% to close at $18.55 on Friday.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AIG + FRAN)

Earnings Scheduled For May 4, 2020
Asian Stocks Retreat Along With U.S. Futures As Investors Fear Worsening U.S.-China Relations
58 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
96 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
72 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
NYC Comptroller Ask Berkshire Hathaway, Major Insurance Companies To Break Away From Coal Investments
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com