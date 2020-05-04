Earnings Scheduled For May 4, 2020
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $10.96 billion.
- Wabtec Corporation (NYSE: WAB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $2.04 billion.
- Performance Food Group Company (NYSE: PFGC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $7.23 billion.
- Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE: PEG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $3.47 billion.
- Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.24 per share on revenue of $3.09 billion.
- Mercury General Corporation (NYSE: MCY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $972.87 million.
- Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE: WLK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $1.91 billion.
- CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE: CNA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $2.68 billion.
- Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $652.13 million.
- Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: KELYA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion.
- Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRE) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.87 per share on revenue of $655.64 million.
- GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $310.30 million.
- Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $776.14 million.
- WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE: WEC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $2.42 billion.
- Ferrari N.V. (NYSE: RACE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $949.08 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE: WMB) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $2.13 billion.
- American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $11.45 billion.
- Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $3.05 billion.
- The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $1.64 billion.
- Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE: RBC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $751.48 million.
- Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of $757.78 million.
- Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $4.63 billion.
- Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) is projected to post quarterly loss at $1.84 per share on revenue of $1.77 billion.
- Insperity, Inc. (NYSE: NSP) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $1.21 billion.
- Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MHK) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.66 per share on revenue of $2.29 billion.
- Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $414.09 million.
- Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: VAR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $780.33 million.
- Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $613.33 million.
- AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE: AXS) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $1.26 per share on revenue of $1.94 billion.
- XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $3.98 billion.
- Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXRH) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $715.85 million.
- Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE: PE) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $620.70 million.
- Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE: LEG) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion.
- Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE: SHAK) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $146.31 million.
- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: WH) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $392.04 million.
- Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $515.88 million.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets