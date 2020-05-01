Why Aon's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Aon PLC (NYSE: AON) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
Aon reported quarterly earnings of $3.68 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $3.66. The company reported quarterly sales of $3.200 billion, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $3.3 billion.
Aon is headquartered in London and is a provider of insurance and reinsurance brokerage and human resource solutions. Its operations are tilted toward its brokerage operations.
Aon shares are trading up 2.42% at $176.85 at time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $238.19 and a 52-week low of $143.93.
