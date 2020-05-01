Market Overview

1st Constitution: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 01, 2020 9:39am   Comments
Shares of 1st Constitution (NASDAQ:FCCY) fell 3% after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 15.38% year over year to $0.33, which missed the estimate of $0.41.

Revenue of $15,392,000 rose by 17.56% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $15,730,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $22.91

52-week low: $9.01

Price action over last quarter: down 36.12%

Company Overview

1st Constitution Bancorp is a small community bank with over 15 branch locations. It mainly provides a range of commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, families, institutions and small businesses in central and coastal New Jersey and the Fort Lee area of Bergen County. The company's Community Banking segment consists of construction, commercial, retail and mortgage banking operations.

 

