Lindblad Expeditions: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) fell by 2% after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 112.90% year over year to ($0.04), which missed the estimate of $0.13.

Revenue of $81,238,000 less by 9.39% year over year, which missed the estimate of $88,330,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Lindblad Expeditions hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 01, 2020

Time: 02:00 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/lind/mediaframe/37877/indexr.html

Price Action

52-week high: $19.29

52-week low: $3.01

Price action over last quarter: down 49.73%

Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It offers itineraries that feature up-close encounters with wildlife, nature, history, and culture, as well as promote guest empowerment and interactivity. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and interaction between guests, crew, and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers, and photographers that participate in the expeditions. It operates a fleet of seven owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand.