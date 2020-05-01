KVH Industries: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) fell 4% after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 47.06% year over year to ($0.25), which missed the estimate of ($0.20).

Revenue of $36,568,000 less by 8.52% year over year, which missed the estimate of $37,440,000.

Outlook

KVH Industries hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 01, 2020

Time: 01:05 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/t67q29ox

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $11.64

Company's 52-week low was at $6.36

Price action over last quarter: down 2.27%

Company Overview

KVH Industries Inc is a manufacturer of solutions that provide high-speed Internet, television and voice services through satellite to mobile users at sea and on land. The company also provides commercially licensed entertainment, including news, sports, music and movies, to commercial and leisure customers in the maritime, hotel and retail markets. It operates within two segments namely, Mobile connectivity segment and Inertial navigation segment. In addition, it is also a manufacturer of commercial guidance and stabilization applications. Geographically, it operates through Unites states but its business can also be seen amplifying in the region of Canada, Europe and other countries.