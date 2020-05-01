Recap: Twin Disc Q3 Earnings
Shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) fell 8% after the company reported Q3 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share came in at ($1.92), which may not compare to the estimate of ($0.11).
Revenue of $68,636,000 fell by 11.35% year over year, which beat the estimate of $56,350,000.
Guidance
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: May 01, 2020
Time: 02:03 PM ET
Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=139402
Technicals
Company's 52-week high was at $19.15
Company's 52-week low was at $5.00
Price action over last quarter: down 38.49%
Company Overview
Twin Disc Inc is a United States-based firm engaged in the manufacture and sale of marine and heavy-duty off-highway power transmission equipment. The company operates its business through two reportable segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. Its products portfolio includes marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems. It derives most of its revenues through the sale of land-based transmissions.