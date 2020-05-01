Market Overview

Recap: PG&E Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 01, 2020
Shares of PG&E (NYSE:PCG) fell 2.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 14.42% over the past year to $0.89, which missed the estimate of $1.03.

Revenue of $4,306,000,000 higher by 7.35% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $5,090,000,000.

Outlook

PG&E hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

PG&E hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Technicals

52-week high: $25.19

Company's 52-week low was at $3.55

Price action over last quarter: down 39.86%

Company Description

PG&E is a holding company whose main subsidiary is Pacific Gas and Electric, a regulated utility operating in Central and Northern California that serves 5.3 million electricity customers and 4.4 million gas customers in 47 of the state's 58 counties. PG&E is operating under bankruptcy court supervision as of January 2019. In 2004, PG&E sold its unregulated assets as part of its postbankruptcy reorganization.

 

Posted-In: Earnings News

