Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Bel Fuse: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 01, 2020 8:37am   Comments
Share:

Shares of Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) remained unaffected at $7.11 after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 240.00% year over year to ($0.28), which beat the estimate of ($0.30).

Revenue of $103,978,000 lower by 17.08% year over year, which missed the estimate of $115,000,000.

Outlook

Bel Fuse hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Bel Fuse hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 01, 2020

Time: 11:05 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/mybb8rsg

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $20.64

52-week low: $6.08

Price action over last quarter: down 40.45%

Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs and manufactures electronic components that protect and connect electronic circuits. Its product portfolio is divided into three categories namely, magnetic solutions, power solutions and protection, and connectivity solutions. These products are used for the computer, networking, telecommunications, transportation and defense/aerospace, automotive, medical and consumer electronics industries. Its segments consist of North America, Asia, and Europe with most of the revenues derived from North America.

 

Related Articles (BELFA)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com