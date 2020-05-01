Bel Fuse: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) remained unaffected at $7.11 after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 240.00% year over year to ($0.28), which beat the estimate of ($0.30).

Revenue of $103,978,000 lower by 17.08% year over year, which missed the estimate of $115,000,000.

Outlook

Bel Fuse hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Bel Fuse hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 01, 2020

Time: 11:05 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/mybb8rsg

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $20.64

52-week low: $6.08

Price action over last quarter: down 40.45%

Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs and manufactures electronic components that protect and connect electronic circuits. Its product portfolio is divided into three categories namely, magnetic solutions, power solutions and protection, and connectivity solutions. These products are used for the computer, networking, telecommunications, transportation and defense/aerospace, automotive, medical and consumer electronics industries. Its segments consist of North America, Asia, and Europe with most of the revenues derived from North America.