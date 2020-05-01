Market Overview

Recap: Virtus Investment Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 01, 2020
Shares of Virtus Investment (NASDAQ:VRTS) were unchanged in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 21.61% year over year to $3.32, which beat the estimate of $3.10.

Revenue of $144,566,000 higher by 10.59% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $120,440,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Virtus Investment hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 01, 2020

Time: 11:04 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ybbykaj2

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $141.78

52-week low: $55.37

Price action over last quarter: down 32.32%

Company Description

Virtus Investment Partners Inc provides investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. Its retail products include open-end mutual funds, closed-end funds, exchange-traded funds, and variable insurance funds. Geographically, the activities are carried out through the region of US and the group generates revenue through investment management fees, distribution and service fees and administration and shareholder service fees.

 

Posted-In: Earnings News

