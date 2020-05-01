Recap: Berry Global Group Q2 Earnings

Shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) rose 2.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 41.67% over the past year to $1.19, which beat the estimate of $1.07.

Revenue of $2,975,000,000 up by 52.56% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $3,040,000,000.

Outlook

Berry Global Group hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 01, 2020

Time: 11:05 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/jov4e3g5

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $59.16

Company's 52-week low was at $25.00

Price action over last quarter: down 7.38%

Company Overview

Berry Global Group Inc manufactures and sells plastic packaging products in three segments based on the product type. The consumer packaging segment, which generates the most revenue of any segment, sells containers, plastic drink cups, prescription vials, and printed bags for food products. The health, hygiene and specialities segment sells baby diapers, feminine hygiene products, and substrates for dryer sheets. The engineered materials segment sells tapes, retail trash bags, plastic films used to wrap meat, and shrink films. The majority of revenue comes from North America.