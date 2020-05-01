Market Overview

Recap: Magellan Midstream Q1 Earnings

May 01, 2020
Shares of Magellan Midstream (NYSE:MMP) rose 1.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 20.75% year over year to $1.28, which beat the estimate of $1.03.

Revenue of $782,806,000 higher by 24.47% year over year, which beat the estimate of $683,970,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 01, 2020

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/sgsmpnik

Price Action

52-week high: $67.75

52-week low: $22.02

Price action over last quarter: down 32.99%

Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners is a master limited partnership that operates pipelines and storage terminals in the Central and Eastern United States. Its assets transport, store, and distribute refined petroleum products and crude and earn a fee-based stream of cash flows. Assets include the country's longest petroleum pipeline network, terminal storage, and several crude oil pipelines. Refined products make about 55% of operating margin, with the balance split between crude pipelines and marine terminals.

 

