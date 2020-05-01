Recap: AbbVie Q1 Earnings
Shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) rose 1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 13.08% over the past year to $2.42, which beat the estimate of $2.25.
Revenue of $8,619,000,000 up by 10.10% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $8,330,000,000.
Outlook
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: May 01, 2020
Time: 12:01 PM ET
Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5i8kze97
Recent Stock Performance
Company's 52-week high was at $97.86
Company's 52-week low was at $62.55
Price action over last quarter: down 11.35%
Company Overview
AbbVie is a drug company with a strong exposure to immunology and oncology. The company's top drug, Humira, represents over half of the company's current profits. The company was spun off from Abbott in early 2013. The recent announced acquisition of Allergan will add several new drugs in aesthetics and women's health.