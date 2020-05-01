Market Overview

Recap: AbbVie Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 01, 2020
Shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) rose 1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 13.08% over the past year to $2.42, which beat the estimate of $2.25.

Revenue of $8,619,000,000 up by 10.10% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $8,330,000,000.

Outlook

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 01, 2020

Time: 12:01 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5i8kze97

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $97.86

Company's 52-week low was at $62.55

Price action over last quarter: down 11.35%

Company Overview

AbbVie is a drug company with a strong exposure to immunology and oncology. The company's top drug, Humira, represents over half of the company's current profits. The company was spun off from Abbott in early 2013. The recent announced acquisition of Allergan will add several new drugs in aesthetics and women's health.

 

