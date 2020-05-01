Recap: Honeywell International Q1 Earnings

Shares of Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) fell 3.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 15.10% over the past year to $2.21, which beat the estimate of $1.95.

Revenue of $8,463,000,000 lower by 4.74% year over year, which missed the estimate of $8,570,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 01, 2020

Time: 11:03 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://honeywell.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1289223&tp_key=332b29ff5b

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $184.06

Company's 52-week low was at $101.08

Price action over last quarter: down 18.86%

Company Overview

Honeywell traces its roots to inventor Albert Butz's company, the Butz-Thermo Electric Regulator Co. in 1885, which produced a predecessor to the modern thermostat. From its origins developing climate control technology, which still operates today, Honeywell has emerged as a sprawling conglomerate with operations that span the globe. Today, it operates through four business segments--aerospace, building technologies, performance materials and technologies, and safety and productivity solutions--increasingly transforming itself into a software-industrial company serving diverse end markets like the U.S. defense, e-commerce, and oil and gas industries.