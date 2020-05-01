Recap: Honeywell International Q1 Earnings
Shares of Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) fell 3.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 15.10% over the past year to $2.21, which beat the estimate of $1.95.
Revenue of $8,463,000,000 lower by 4.74% year over year, which missed the estimate of $8,570,000,000.
Looking Ahead
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Conference Call Details
Date: May 01, 2020
Time: 11:03 AM ET
Webcast URL: https://honeywell.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1289223&tp_key=332b29ff5b
Recent Stock Performance
Company's 52-week high was at $184.06
Company's 52-week low was at $101.08
Price action over last quarter: down 18.86%
Company Overview
Honeywell traces its roots to inventor Albert Butz's company, the Butz-Thermo Electric Regulator Co. in 1885, which produced a predecessor to the modern thermostat. From its origins developing climate control technology, which still operates today, Honeywell has emerged as a sprawling conglomerate with operations that span the globe. Today, it operates through four business segments--aerospace, building technologies, performance materials and technologies, and safety and productivity solutions--increasingly transforming itself into a software-industrial company serving diverse end markets like the U.S. defense, e-commerce, and oil and gas industries.