Recap: Estee Lauder Q3 Earnings

Shares of Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL) fell 0.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 32.81% year over year to $0.86, which beat the estimate of $0.75.

Revenue of $3,345,000,000 lower by 10.66% year over year, which beat the estimate of $3,060,000,000.

Outlook

Estee Lauder Cos hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Estee Lauder Cos hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 01, 2020

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/el/mediaframe/37627/indexr.html

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $220.42

52-week low: $137.01

Price action over last quarter: down 15.58%

Company Description

Estee Lauder is the world leader in the global prestige beauty market, participating across skincare (45% of 2019 sales), makeup (39%), fragrance (12%), and haircare (4%) categories, with popular brands such as Estee Lauder, Clinique, MAC, La Mer, Jo Malone, Aveda, Bobbi Brown, Too Faced, and Origins. The firm operates in 150 countries, with 32% of revenue stemming from the Americas, 43% from Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and 25% from Asia-Pacific. The company sells its products through department stores, travel retail, multi-brand specialty beauty stores, brand-dedicated freestanding stores, e-commerce, salons/spas, and perfumeries.