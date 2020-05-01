Colgate-Palmolive: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) fell 1.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 11.94% year over year to $0.75, which beat the estimate of $0.74.

Revenue of $4,097,000,000 higher by 5.48% year over year, which beat the estimate of $4,090,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Colgate-Palmolive hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 01, 2020

Time: 01:04 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://investor.colgatepalmolive.com/events-and-presentations

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $77.41

52-week low: $58.49

Price action over last quarter: down 6.61%

Company Description

Since its founding in 1806, Colgate-Palmolive has grown to become a leading global consumer product company. In addition to its namesake oral care line, the firm manufactures shampoos, shower gels, deodorants, and home care products that are sold in over 200 countries around the world (international sales account for about 70% of its consolidated total, including approximately 50% from emerging regions). It also owns specialty pet food maker Hill's, which sells its products through veterinarians and specialty pet retailers.