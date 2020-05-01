Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Colgate-Palmolive: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 01, 2020 7:57am   Comments
Share:

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) fell 1.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 11.94% year over year to $0.75, which beat the estimate of $0.74.

Revenue of $4,097,000,000 higher by 5.48% year over year, which beat the estimate of $4,090,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Colgate-Palmolive hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 01, 2020

Time: 01:04 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://investor.colgatepalmolive.com/events-and-presentations

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $77.41

52-week low: $58.49

Price action over last quarter: down 6.61%

Company Description

Since its founding in 1806, Colgate-Palmolive has grown to become a leading global consumer product company. In addition to its namesake oral care line, the firm manufactures shampoos, shower gels, deodorants, and home care products that are sold in over 200 countries around the world (international sales account for about 70% of its consolidated total, including approximately 50% from emerging regions). It also owns specialty pet food maker Hill's, which sells its products through veterinarians and specialty pet retailers.

 

Related Articles (CL)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Point To A Lower Open
Earnings Scheduled For May 1, 2020
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Super Tuesday Begins As Investors Eye Earnings From Kohl's, Target, And G7 Disappoints
Apple, Microsoft And A Few Cyclicals Lead Broad-Based Stock Rally; Bond Yields Extend Weakness
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com