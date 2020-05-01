Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Aon Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 01, 2020 7:55am   Comments
Share:

Shares of Aon (NYSE:AON) were unchanged in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 11.18% over the past year to $3.68, which beat the estimate of $3.66.

Revenue of $3,219,000,000 higher by 2.42% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $3,300,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 01, 2020

Time: 11:03 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.aon.com%2Fabout-aon%2Finvestor-relations%2Foverview%2Fdefault.aspx&eventid=2157334&sessionid=1&key=B7B711F294ABA949E0C5459C11E3B17E&regTag=&sourcepage=register

Price Action

52-week high: $238.19

Company's 52-week low was at $143.93

Price action over last quarter: down 23.27%

Company Profile

Aon is a leading global provider of insurance and reinsurance brokerage and human resource solutions. Its operations are tilted toward its brokerage operations. Headquartered in London, Aon has about 50,000 employees and operations in 120 countries around the world.

 

Related Articles (AON)

Earnings Scheduled For May 1, 2020
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 23, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com