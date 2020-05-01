Recap: Aon Q1 Earnings

Shares of Aon (NYSE:AON) were unchanged in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 11.18% over the past year to $3.68, which beat the estimate of $3.66.

Revenue of $3,219,000,000 higher by 2.42% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $3,300,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 01, 2020

Time: 11:03 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.aon.com%2Fabout-aon%2Finvestor-relations%2Foverview%2Fdefault.aspx&eventid=2157334&sessionid=1&key=B7B711F294ABA949E0C5459C11E3B17E®Tag=&sourcepage=register

Price Action

52-week high: $238.19

Company's 52-week low was at $143.93

Price action over last quarter: down 23.27%

Company Profile

Aon is a leading global provider of insurance and reinsurance brokerage and human resource solutions. Its operations are tilted toward its brokerage operations. Headquartered in London, Aon has about 50,000 employees and operations in 120 countries around the world.