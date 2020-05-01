Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

8 Stocks To Watch For May 1, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 01, 2020 4:59am   Comments
Share:
8 Stocks To Watch For May 1, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON) to report quarterly earnings at $1.95 per share on revenue of $8.57 billion before the opening bell. Honeywell shares fell 1.2% to $140.25 in pre-market trading.
  • Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) reported downbeat earnings for its first quarter, while sales exceeded estimates. Amazon said it expects second-quarter sales $75 billion to $81 billion. Amazon shares fell 4.8% to $2,355.00 in the pre-market trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) to have earned $0.61 per share on revenue of $19.63 billion in the latest quarter. Phillips 66 will release earnings before the markets open. Phillips 66 shares slipped 0.2% to $73.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) reported better-than-expected earnings and sales for its fiscal second quarter. Apple shares dropped 3% to $285.10 in the pre-market trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • Before the markets open, Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $51.85 billion. Exxon Mobil shares dropped 5.1% to $44.10 in pre-market trading.
  • Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC) reported weaker-than-expected results for its third quarter on Thursday. Western Digital shares fell 11.5% to $40.80 in the pre-market trading session.
  • Analysts expect PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $5.09 billion before the opening bell. PG&E shares declined 0.9% to $10.55 in pre-market trading.
  • Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter and reaffirmed its FY20 guidance. Amgen shares slipped 0.5% to $237.98 in the pre-market trading session.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + AMGN)

Apple Increased Smartphone Market Share In China In Q1 During Pandemic: Report
Apple Has 'Better Days Ahead,' Analysts Say After Q1 Earnings Beat
TikTok Considers Launching Reality TV Show
12 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Apple Reports Big Q2 Earnings Beat, Driven By Record Services Revenue
Morning Market Stats in 5 Minutes
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com