8 Stocks To Watch For May 1, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON) to report quarterly earnings at $1.95 per share on revenue of $8.57 billion before the opening bell. Honeywell shares fell 1.2% to $140.25 in pre-market trading.
- Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) reported downbeat earnings for its first quarter, while sales exceeded estimates. Amazon said it expects second-quarter sales $75 billion to $81 billion. Amazon shares fell 4.8% to $2,355.00 in the pre-market trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) to have earned $0.61 per share on revenue of $19.63 billion in the latest quarter. Phillips 66 will release earnings before the markets open. Phillips 66 shares slipped 0.2% to $73.00 in pre-market trading.
- Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) reported better-than-expected earnings and sales for its fiscal second quarter. Apple shares dropped 3% to $285.10 in the pre-market trading session.
- Before the markets open, Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $51.85 billion. Exxon Mobil shares dropped 5.1% to $44.10 in pre-market trading.
- Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC) reported weaker-than-expected results for its third quarter on Thursday. Western Digital shares fell 11.5% to $40.80 in the pre-market trading session.
- Analysts expect PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $5.09 billion before the opening bell. PG&E shares declined 0.9% to $10.55 in pre-market trading.
- Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter and reaffirmed its FY20 guidance. Amgen shares slipped 0.5% to $237.98 in the pre-market trading session.
