8 Stocks To Watch For May 1, 2020

Wall Street expects Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON) to report quarterly earnings at $1.95 per share on revenue of $8.57 billion before the opening bell. Honeywell shares fell 1.2% to $140.25 in pre-market trading.

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) reported downbeat earnings for its first quarter, while sales exceeded estimates. Amazon said it expects second-quarter sales $75 billion to $81 billion. Amazon shares fell 4.8% to $2,355.00 in the pre-market trading session.

Analysts are expecting Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) to have earned $0.61 per share on revenue of $19.63 billion in the latest quarter. Phillips 66 will release earnings before the markets open. Phillips 66 shares slipped 0.2% to $73.00 in pre-market trading.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) reported better-than-expected earnings and sales for its fiscal second quarter. Apple shares dropped 3% to $285.10 in the pre-market trading session.

