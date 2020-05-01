Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For May 1, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 01, 2020 4:40am   Comments
Earnings Scheduled For May 1, 2020

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $19.63 billion.
  • PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $5.09 billion.
  • Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.95 per share on revenue of $8.57 billion.
  • Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $1.65 billion.
  • Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $51.85 billion.
  • The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $1.71 billion.
  • Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.75 per share on revenue of $11.79 billion.
  • Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $4.09 billion.
  • Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $29.38 billion.
  • Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $5.50 billion.
  • Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $1.91 billion.
  • Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $1.52 billion.
  • Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $224.38 million.
  • ITT Inc. (NYSE: ITT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $627.07 million.
  • Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZEUS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $388.67 million.
  • Aon Plc (NYSE: AON) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.66 per share on revenue of $3.30 billion.
  • The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $917.84 million.
  • Imperial Oil Limited (NYSE: IMO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $9.24 billion.
  • Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE: BERY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $3.04 billion.
  • AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.25 per share on revenue of $8.33 billion.
  • Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.
  • LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.50 per share on revenue of $7.60 billion.
  • The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $3.06 billion.
  • Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $467.24 million.
  • U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.43 per share on revenue of $322.02 million.
  • TC Energy Corporation (NYSE: TRP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $2.38 billion.

