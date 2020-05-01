Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Apple Increased Smartphone Market Share In China In Q1 During Pandemic: Report
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 01, 2020 4:15am   Comments
Share:
Apple Increased Smartphone Market Share In China In Q1 During Pandemic: Report

Apple Inc.'s (NASDAQ: AAPL) share of the smartphone market in China increased to 8.5% in the first quarter, a report from research firm Canalys said Friday.

What Happened

This compares with a 7.3% market share that Apple accounted for in the first quarter of 2019, Canalys said, as first reported by Reuters.

China-based Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., which has been facing sanctions in the United States, increased its market dominance further in Q1 at 41.1% from the 33.9% level a year earlier, according to Canalys.

Huawei also saw its smartphone shipments increase by 1% to 30.1 million, as other local companies struggled in the wake of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Oppo's shipments plunged 26% in the quarter, Xiaomi Corporation's (OTC: XIACF) plunged 26%, and Vivo's dropped 19%, the research said.

Apple saw its shipments decline by 4%. The lesser decrease in its shipments compared to rivals helped it increase its market share in one of the largest markets for smartphones.

The coronavirus outbreak has hurt the economy worldwide, including the U.S., and Apple is looking to rebound strongly in China after the lockdown measures have been eased in the country following the pandemic.

The Cupertino-based company surprised with an earnings of $2.55 per share, beating analyst estimates.

Apple Price Action

Apple shares closed 2.1% higher at $293.80 on Thursday. The shares traded 2.6% lower at $286.30 in the after-hours session.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL)

Apple Has 'Better Days Ahead,' Analysts Say After Q1 Earnings Beat
TikTok Considers Launching Reality TV Show
12 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Apple Reports Big Q2 Earnings Beat, Driven By Record Services Revenue
Morning Market Stats in 5 Minutes
Apple And Amazon Up To Bat this Afternoon As Investors Ponder Microsoft, Facebook Results
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Huawei Reuters Tim CookEarnings News Global Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com