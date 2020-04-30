Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

United Continental Reports Mixed Q1 Earnings
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 30, 2020 4:43pm   Comments
Share:
United Continental Reports Mixed Q1 Earnings

United Continental (NYSE: UAL) reported quarterly losses of $2.57 per share on Thursday, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of $3.47.

The company reported quarterly sales of $7.979 billion, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $8.22 billion by 2.93%. This is a 16.79% decrease over sales of $9.589 billion the same period last year.

"Throughout the COVID-19 crisis we have maintained our focus - first on the safety of our customers and our people and second on swiftly taking action to keep United operating,” said United Continental CEO Oscar Munoz in a statement.

“We have been at the forefront of warning how deep of an impact we expect this crisis could have and how long we expect it could last. We've also led the industry in taking decisive steps to mitigate the operational and financial impacts of COVID-19 -- making deep schedule reductions, drastically reducing spending and aggressively raising liquidity," adds Munoz.

United Airlines shares were trading higher by 2.4% at $30.21 in Thursday’s after-hours session. The stock has a 52-week range between $96.03 and $17.80.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (UAL)

American Airlines Posts First Quarterly Loss In Six Years
Earnings Scheduled For April 30, 2020
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Airlines Define New Flying Etiquette, Will Now Provide Or Require Face Masks
Apple And Amazon Earnings, Fed Meeting Among Highlights In Busy Week Ahead
Delta Doubles Asia Cargo-Only Flights, Adds Atlanta Gateway
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News After-Hours Center

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com