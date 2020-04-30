Why Overstock Is Trading Higher Today

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) shares are trading higher on Thursday, after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter EPS and sales results.

The company reported quarterly losses of 40 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate by 23 cents. This is a 66.1% increase over losses of $1.18 per share from the same period last year.

Overstock.com reported quarterly sales of $351.573 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $332.3 million by 5.8%. This is a 4.39% decrease over sales of $367.729 million the same period last year.

Overstock is an internet retailer headquartered in Midvale, Utah, near Salt Lake City.

Overstock shares were trading up 4.30% at $12.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $29.75 and a 52-week low of $2.53.

