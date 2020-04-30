Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Overstock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 30, 2020 11:08am   Comments
Share:

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) shares are trading higher on Thursday, after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter EPS and sales results.

The company reported quarterly losses of 40 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate by 23 cents. This is a 66.1% increase over losses of $1.18 per share from the same period last year.

Overstock.com reported quarterly sales of $351.573 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $332.3 million by 5.8%. This is a 4.39% decrease over sales of $367.729 million the same period last year.

Overstock is an internet retailer headquartered in Midvale, Utah, near Salt Lake City.

Overstock shares were trading up 4.30% at $12.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $29.75 and a 52-week low of $2.53.

Related Links:

Overstock Reports Mixed Q4 Earnings, CFO Resigns

Overstock CEO Says Company's Retail Business Has Multiple Suitors

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (OSTK)

Overstock.com: Q1 Earnings Insights
81 Biggest Movers From Friday
54 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
70 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Coca-Cola Tops Q1 Estimates
Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Plunges 45%; Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Shares Jump
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingEarnings News Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com