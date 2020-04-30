Goodyear Tire & Rubber: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) fell 3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 415.79% year over year to ($0.60), which may not compare to the estimate of ($0.15).

Revenue of $3,056,000,000 less by 15.06% year over year, which missed the estimate of $3,240,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 30, 2020

Time: 04:02 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/wjg6af2j

Technicals

52-week high: $19.66

52-week low: $4.09

Price action over last quarter: down 34.01%

Company Overview

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co manufactures and sells a variety of rubber tires under the Goodyear brand name. The firm's tires are used for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, mining equipment, farm equipment, and industrial equipment. The company operates its business through three operating segments representing its regional tire businesses: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and the Asia Pacific.