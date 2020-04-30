Market Overview

Recap: TriMas Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 30, 2020 9:00am   Comments
Shares of TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) were unchanged at $25.89 after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 26.09% over the past year to $0.34, which beat the estimate of $0.30.

Revenue of $182,790,000 less by 17.40% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $174,970,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 30, 2020

Time: 10:01 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/c5zzeg8w

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $33.45

Company's 52-week low was at $19.99

Price action over last quarter: Up 2.13%

Company Description

TriMas Corp is a United States-based company that designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered and applied products. The company operates through three segments. The packaging segment manufactures and distributes closure and dispensing systems. The aerospace segment supplies blind bolts, fasteners, rivets, and other products for the aerospace industry. The specialty product segment manufactures and distributes steel cylinders, industrial sealing, and fastener.

 

