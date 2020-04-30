Recap: Patrick Industries Q1 Earnings

Shares of Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) remained unaffected at $42.97 after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 1.11% year over year to $0.91, which beat the estimate of $0.72.

Revenue of $589,232,000 less by 3.12% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $580,780,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Patrick Industries hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 30, 2020

Time: 07:05 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/nh7mwpq5

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $64.38

52-week low: $16.70

Price action over last quarter: down 30.03%

Company Description

Patrick Industries Inc makes and sells building products and materials for recreational vehicles and manufactured housing. The company is organized into two segments based on product type: manufacturing and distribution. The manufacturing segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells laminated and vinyl products that include furniture, shelving, cabinets, bath fixtures, and countertops. The distribution segment sells prefinished wall and ceiling panels, as well as electrical and plumbing products for the RV and manufactured-housing industries. One of the firm's RV customers makes up a significant portion of revenue. Nearly all of Patrick Industries' revenue comes from North America.