Superior Group: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Superior Group (NASDAQ:SGC) were unchanged at $8.69 after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 37.50% year over year to $0.22, which beat the estimate of $0.14.

Revenue of $94,245,000 rose by 8.89% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $89,910,000.

Guidance

Superior Group hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Superior Group hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 30, 2020

Time: 08:00 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1095/33920

Technicals

52-week high: $18.78

52-week low: $6.10

Price action over last quarter: down 18.33%

Company Description

Superior Group Of Companies Inc is engaged in designing, manufacturing, and distribution of uniforms to major domestic retailers, foodservice chains, transportation, and other service industries. It provides customer-specific uniform eStores, custom Image apparel, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories including remote staffing solution and call center operations for the medical and health fields also for industrial, commercial, and leisure. The operating business segments are Uniforms and Related Product, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The company markets its products under the brand names of Fashion Seal Healthcare, HPI Direct, Superior I.D., and UniVogue. Most of its revenue comes from Uniforms business.