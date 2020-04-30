Recap: Independent Bank Q1 Earnings

Shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) remained unaffected at $16.25 after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 46.15% over the past year to $0.21, which missed the estimate of $0.37.

Revenue of $30,191,000 less by 0.17% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $29,980,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 30, 2020

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/ibcp/mediaframe/36957/indexr.html

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $23.93

Company's 52-week low was at $9.19

Price action over last quarter: down 26.44%

Company Overview

Independent Bank Corp (Ionia MI) operates as a commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking services to individuals and businesses, including checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services. It also provides internet and mobile banking capabilities to its customers.