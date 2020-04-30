Lawson Products: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) remained unaffected at $34.01 after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 8.33% year over year to $0.52, which beat the estimate of $0.49.

Revenue of $91,035,000 lower by 0.34% year over year, which missed the estimate of $93,620,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 30, 2020

Time: 09:03 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2182/32856

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $58.28

52-week low: $24.52

Price action over last quarter: down 14.98%

Company Profile

Lawson Products Inc is an industrial distributor of maintenance and repair supplies. It serves the industrial, commercial, institutional and government Maintenance, Repair and Operations market. The company offers fastening systems, hand tools, battery maintenance products, electrical products, brass, iron and steel fittings, welding products, fluid power products, safety products, abrasives, specialty chemicals, shop supplies, and cutting tools. The company sells its products in the US and other countries. It has two operating segments; the Lawson segment and the Bolt Supply segment, of which key revenue is derived from the Lawson segment. Through the Lawson operating segment, the company offers product knowledge, product application expertise and Vendor Managed Inventory services.